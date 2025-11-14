Left Parties Gain Momentum in Bihar Elections

In the ongoing electoral count in Bihar, Left parties are gaining significant traction in nine assembly constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

The CPI(ML) Liberation is leading in crucial areas such as Daraunda, Paliganj, and Arrah, securing positions in seven seats, while the CPI(M) is ahead in Hayaghat and Bibhutipur.

As votes are tallied across the state's 243 assembly seats, the NDA leads with over 190 seats, while the INDIA bloc, of which the Left parties are a part, is ahead in 49 seats.

