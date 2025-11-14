Left Menu

Left Parties Gain Momentum in Bihar Elections

Left parties, including CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M), are showing promising leads in nine assembly seats in Bihar. CPI(ML) Liberation leads in seven key regions, while CPI(M) is ahead in two. The counting process continues with the NDA and INDIA bloc vying for control in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing electoral count in Bihar, Left parties are gaining significant traction in nine assembly constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

The CPI(ML) Liberation is leading in crucial areas such as Daraunda, Paliganj, and Arrah, securing positions in seven seats, while the CPI(M) is ahead in Hayaghat and Bibhutipur.

As votes are tallied across the state's 243 assembly seats, the NDA leads with over 190 seats, while the INDIA bloc, of which the Left parties are a part, is ahead in 49 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

