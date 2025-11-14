Left Menu

Sandhu's Strong Lead: AAP Set for Victory in Tarn Taran Bypoll

Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu is poised for victory in the Tarn Taran bypoll, leading by over 10,000 votes ahead of Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa as counting approaches its conclusion. Sandhu's win signals continued success for AAP under Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:42 IST
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu is on the verge of clinching victory in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. With a margin of 10,236 votes over closest contender Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sandhu looks set to secure the seat, bolstering AAP's political standing in Punjab.

By the end of the 12th round of counting, Sandhu had amassed 32,520 votes compared to Randhawa's 22,284, according to the Election Commission website. In anticipation of the favorable outcome, AAP supporters had commenced celebrations at the counting center, reflecting their confidence in Sandhu's triumph.

The Tarn Taran seat was vacated following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. This bypoll serves as a critical test for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his party, which has dominated five out of six bypolls since taking office in March 2022. A total of 15 candidates vied for votes from 1,92,838 registered voters in this election.

