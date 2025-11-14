Left Menu

Modi’s Leadership Shines in Bihar Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed that the success of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar's assembly elections is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's effective leadership. Despite the Congress's efforts, NDA leads significantly, showcasing a favorable political climate for the ruling alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:46 IST
Modi’s Leadership Shines in Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly elections have highlighted the influential leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as trends suggest a significant lead for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The insights were shared by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who spoke with reporters in Indore.

Yadav emphasized the political atmosphere in Bihar was conducive for the NDA, which became evident as early trends showed the NDA leading in 166 seats, surpassing the required majority of 122 seats.

With Congress trailing behind significantly, Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reportedly vacationing in Madhya Pradesh during the critical electoral phase. The results underscore Modi's growing influence in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

 India
2
Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

 India
3
Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

 India
4
Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025