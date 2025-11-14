Modi’s Leadership Shines in Bihar Elections

The Bihar assembly elections have highlighted the influential leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as trends suggest a significant lead for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The insights were shared by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who spoke with reporters in Indore.

Yadav emphasized the political atmosphere in Bihar was conducive for the NDA, which became evident as early trends showed the NDA leading in 166 seats, surpassing the required majority of 122 seats.

With Congress trailing behind significantly, Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reportedly vacationing in Madhya Pradesh during the critical electoral phase. The results underscore Modi's growing influence in Indian politics.

