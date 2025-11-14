Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads in Anta Bypoll: A Tight Electoral Battle
Pramod Jain Bhaya, representing Congress, leads the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan with 47,577 votes. His main rival, Congress rebel Naresh Meena, secured 37,304 votes as an Independent. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's disqualification. BJP currently leads in the Rajasthan Assembly with 118 seats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Pramod Jain Bhaya of the Congress party is reinforcing his lead in the ongoing counting for the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, according to the latest updates from the Election Commission's website.
The bypoll vote count, now at the 13th of 20 rounds, shows Bhaya with 47,577 votes, outpacing his closest competitor, Naresh Meena, who has garnered 37,304 votes, running as an Independent after rebelling from Congress.
This bypoll follows the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, convicted in a criminal case. The BJP commands 118 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, while Congress controls 66.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Claims Victory as Bihar Election Results Unfold Amid Controversy
BJP's Devyani Rana Triumphs in Nagrota Bypoll
NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance
Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP's 'Electoral Conspiracy' Amid Bihar Elections
Neck-and-neck fight in Bihar's Raghopur seat, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav now ahead of BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 219 votes: EC.