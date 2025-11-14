Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads in Anta Bypoll: A Tight Electoral Battle

Pramod Jain Bhaya of the Congress party is reinforcing his lead in the ongoing counting for the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, according to the latest updates from the Election Commission's website.

The bypoll vote count, now at the 13th of 20 rounds, shows Bhaya with 47,577 votes, outpacing his closest competitor, Naresh Meena, who has garnered 37,304 votes, running as an Independent after rebelling from Congress.

This bypoll follows the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, convicted in a criminal case. The BJP commands 118 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, while Congress controls 66.

(With inputs from agencies.)