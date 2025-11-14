Left Menu

Pramod Jain Bhaya Set for Triumph in Anta By-Election

Pramod Jain Bhaya of Congress is leading in the Anta assembly by-election in Rajasthan, outpacing BJP's Morpal Saman. Bhaya, who lost in 2023, is ahead by 13,434 votes after 15 counting rounds. His victory seems likely, with key figures already offering congratulations in anticipation of an official win.

Updated: 14-11-2025 13:28 IST
Pramod Jain Bhaya, representing the Congress, is poised for a significant win in the Anta assembly by-election, Rajasthan. After 15 out of 20 counting rounds, Bhaya leads by 13,434 votes over the BJP's Morpal Saman, while Independent candidate Naresh Meena stands third.

Top Congress leaders, including state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, have already extended their congratulations to Bhaya. His lead reflects a shift from the 2023 assembly elections, where he lost to BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena by 5,861 votes.

This by-election follows the disqualification of Meena due to a criminal conviction. In Rajasthan's 200-member assembly, BJP controls 118 seats, while Congress holds 66. The anticipated victory will fill the previously vacant Anta seat, strengthening Congress's presence in the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

