Tight Race in Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav Fights for Political Stronghold

The Raghopur assembly seat in Bihar emerged as a battleground on Friday, with the INDIA bloc's Tejashwi Yadav narrowly leading by a mere few hundred votes following initial setbacks.

According to the Election Commission, Yadav took a lead of 585 votes over the BJP's Satish Kumar after eight rounds of counting, having secured a total of 31,654 votes compared to Kumar's 31,069. Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Chanchal Kumar, trailed significantly.

Yadav, who has successfully held the Raghopur seat for the past decade by defeating Kumar in both the 2015 and 2020 elections, now faces stiff competition. Despite the fierce contest in Raghopur, the ruling NDA is celebrating an overall landslide, advancing in over 190 seats with the BJP poised to achieve a record tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)