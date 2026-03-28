United Democratic Front Poised for Landslide Victory, Says Rahul Gandhi

In a bold prediction, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is on course for a landslide victory in Kerala's upcoming assembly elections, projecting 100 seats.

Gandhi made these remarks after meeting with senior party figure K Sudhakaran and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sudhakaran, who was keen to contest the polls, was advised by the party leadership to abstain. This decision reportedly left him dissatisfied.

Gandhi's assertions underscore the Congress party's confidence as it seeks to end a decade-long stint out of power in Kerala, positioning itself to reclaim the state from the CPI(M)-led Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)