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United Democratic Front Poised for Landslide Victory, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has asserted that the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala is united and poised for a significant victory in the upcoming assembly election, projecting 100 seats. During his visit, he met with K Sudhakaran, a senior Congress leader, who previously expressed a desire to contest but was advised otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:51 IST
United Democratic Front Poised for Landslide Victory, Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold prediction, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is on course for a landslide victory in Kerala's upcoming assembly elections, projecting 100 seats.

Gandhi made these remarks after meeting with senior party figure K Sudhakaran and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sudhakaran, who was keen to contest the polls, was advised by the party leadership to abstain. This decision reportedly left him dissatisfied.

Gandhi's assertions underscore the Congress party's confidence as it seeks to end a decade-long stint out of power in Kerala, positioning itself to reclaim the state from the CPI(M)-led Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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