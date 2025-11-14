Pramod Jain Bhaya Clinches Anta Assembly Bypoll in Rajasthan

In a significant electoral victory, Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya claimed the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, recording a decisive win with 69,571 votes. Bhaya outpaced his nearest opponent, BJP's Morpal Suman, by a margin of 15,612 votes, marking a substantial victory for the Congress.

Morpal Suman secured 53,959 votes, narrowly leading over Independent candidate and Congress defector Naresh Meena by just 159 votes, adding tension to the tightly-fought race. Bhaya maintained a steady lead throughout the counting process, ultimately ensuring a clear win.

This bypoll was triggered by the disqualification of former BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena due to a criminal conviction. The current composition of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly stands at BJP with 118 seats, Congress holding 66, among other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)