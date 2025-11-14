Left Menu

Pramod Jain Bhaya Clinches Anta Assembly Bypoll in Rajasthan

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya emerged victorious in the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, securing 69,571 votes and defeating BJP’s Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes. The bypoll was held following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. The Congress currently holds 66 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly.

In a significant electoral victory, Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya claimed the Anta assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, recording a decisive win with 69,571 votes. Bhaya outpaced his nearest opponent, BJP's Morpal Suman, by a margin of 15,612 votes, marking a substantial victory for the Congress.

Morpal Suman secured 53,959 votes, narrowly leading over Independent candidate and Congress defector Naresh Meena by just 159 votes, adding tension to the tightly-fought race. Bhaya maintained a steady lead throughout the counting process, ultimately ensuring a clear win.

This bypoll was triggered by the disqualification of former BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena due to a criminal conviction. The current composition of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly stands at BJP with 118 seats, Congress holding 66, among other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

