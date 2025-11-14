Bihar Lessons: D K Shivakumar Urges New Strategy for Congress

In the wake of the Bihar elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed a pressing need for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc to rethink their approach. The ruling NDA demonstrated remarkable success, prompting Shivakumar to label the outcome a 'lesson' for Congress and its allies.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Congress President, acknowledged the people's mandate and underscored the importance of developing a novel strategy moving forward. He admitted to awaiting a comprehensive report on the polls before making further assessments.

Preliminary results from the Bihar Assembly polls revealed the NDA's triumph, with the BJP-led coalition opening substantial leads in over 180 of the 243 seats. This victory raises critical questions for the opposition's future tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)