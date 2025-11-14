Left Menu

Bihar Lessons: D K Shivakumar Urges New Strategy for Congress

Following the Bihar election results, where the NDA showed a strong performance, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the need for a revised strategy for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc. He referred to the results as a lesson and is awaiting a detailed report on the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:18 IST
Bihar Lessons: D K Shivakumar Urges New Strategy for Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Bihar elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed a pressing need for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc to rethink their approach. The ruling NDA demonstrated remarkable success, prompting Shivakumar to label the outcome a 'lesson' for Congress and its allies.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Congress President, acknowledged the people's mandate and underscored the importance of developing a novel strategy moving forward. He admitted to awaiting a comprehensive report on the polls before making further assessments.

Preliminary results from the Bihar Assembly polls revealed the NDA's triumph, with the BJP-led coalition opening substantial leads in over 180 of the 243 seats. This victory raises critical questions for the opposition's future tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

 India
2
Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

India
4
Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025