Congress Faces Dire Straits in Bihar Legislative Elections

The Indian National Congress encountered a formidable setback in the Bihar assembly elections, as they led in just two out of the 61 seats they contested. The party, aligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, struggled to gain traction in the state.

Md Qamrul Hoda showed a promising lead in Kishanganj, securing a margin of 24,058 votes after 19 rounds of vote counting, while Ajeet Sharma maintained a narrower lead in Bhagalpur by 4,797 votes after 15 rounds. These statistics come from the Election Commission's latest updates.

Meanwhile, State Congress president Rajesh Kumar found himself trailing in the Kutumba constituency, symbolizing a broader challenge for the party in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)