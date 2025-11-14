PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Secures Commanding Lead in Budgam Bypoll

Aga Syed Muntazir of the Peoples Democratic Party is on the brink of winning the Budgam assembly bypoll, having secured an unassailable lead against his rival Aga Syed Mehmood of the National Conference.

The counting process began at 8 am at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam and is expected to go through 17 rounds.

The bypoll was necessitated after incumbent Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to vacate Budgam, opting instead for Ganderbal, a key constituency for his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)