PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Secures Commanding Lead in Budgam Bypoll
The Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, Aga Syed Muntazir, has secured a significant lead over the ruling National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood in the Budgam bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir. With over 4,500 votes separating the two, Muntazir is poised for victory. Meanwhile, BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin trails significantly with 1,132 votes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Aga Syed Muntazir of the Peoples Democratic Party is on the brink of winning the Budgam assembly bypoll, having secured an unassailable lead against his rival Aga Syed Mehmood of the National Conference.
The counting process began at 8 am at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam and is expected to go through 17 rounds.
The bypoll was necessitated after incumbent Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to vacate Budgam, opting instead for Ganderbal, a key constituency for his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4,478 votes.
