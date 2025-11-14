Maheshwar Hazari Clinches Victory in Kalyanpur

In a decisive electoral battle, JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari emerged victorious in the Kalyanpur assembly seat in Bihar, overcoming CPI(ML) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram by a significant margin of 38,586 votes.

According to the Election Commission, Hazari garnered a total of 1,18,162 votes, consolidating his strong political hold in the region.

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Ram Balak Paswan, trailed in third place, securing a meager 16,574 votes, highlighting the fierce competition in the constituency.

