Maheshwar Hazari Clinches Victory in Kalyanpur
JD(U) candidate Maheshwar Hazari triumphed in the Kalyanpur assembly election, defeating CPI(ML) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram by 38,586 votes. Hazari secured 1,18,162 votes, while Ram received 79,576, and Jan Suraaj Party's Ram Balak Paswan came third with 16,574 votes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:55 IST
In a decisive electoral battle, JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari emerged victorious in the Kalyanpur assembly seat in Bihar, overcoming CPI(ML) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram by a significant margin of 38,586 votes.
According to the Election Commission, Hazari garnered a total of 1,18,162 votes, consolidating his strong political hold in the region.
Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Ram Balak Paswan, trailed in third place, securing a meager 16,574 votes, highlighting the fierce competition in the constituency.
