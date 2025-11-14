Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in Bihar was marked by strong rhetoric against the RJD-Congress alliance and emphasis on state traditions. His appeals to Bihari pride and reminders of past governance played a crucial role in the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive campaign strategies significantly influenced the NDA's overwhelming victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. His approach combined a celebration of local traditions with pointed criticism of the RJD-Congress alliance. Highlighting past governance as 'jungle raj', the prime minister directly appealed to voters' sense of regional pride.
The PM's focus wasn't solely on criticism; he emphasized unity among NDA allies and celebrated Bihari cultural icons. His speeches included references to the Chhath Puja festival while rebuking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for dismissing these celebrations as mere 'drama'. Modi's direct connection with voters, especially youth, was evident in his rallies and roadshows.
Throughout the campaign, Modi reminded the populace of the state's progress under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, warning against the opposition's promises. He also leveraged platforms like 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' to communicate directly with party workers, emphasizing the necessity of awareness regarding welfare schemes. With Bihar's consistent support in past polls, Modi's engagement was both strategic and influential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
