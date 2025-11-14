Nitish Kumar Set for Historic Fifth Term in Bihar as NDA Leads Assembly Polls

Nitish Kumar is on track to secure a fifth term as Bihar's Chief Minister, buoyed by the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prominent lead in the assembly election results. The Election Commission has indicated the NDA's advantage in over 200 seats out of the total 243, highlighting a significant electoral success.

A variety of factors, notably the consolidation of votes and strong backing from women voters, contributed to the NDA's success. Women outvoted men, surpassing a historic record with a 67.13% turnout, pointing to their allegiance to Kumar, who initiated numerous welfare schemes targeting women.

The NDA capitalized on Kumar's clean governance image, contrasting sharply with the opposition's scandals. With the support of key alliance partners like Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), the NDA demonstrates a solidified vote base, overshadowing the opposition's efforts. The results indicate a reaffirmation of Kumar's agenda prioritizing development and corruption-free governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)