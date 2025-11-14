PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Wins Budgam Assembly Bypoll

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir clinched victory in the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, overcoming a strong challenge from ruling National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of nearly 4,500 votes.

According to Election Commission of India data, Muntazir garnered a total of 21,576 votes, while Mehmood followed with 17,098, highlighting a significant win for the opposition PDP.

The bypoll featured a 50.01% voter turnout, initiated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam to focus on his stronghold of Ganderbal, which he secured alongside Budgam in the previous year's assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)