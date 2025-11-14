PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Wins Budgam Assembly Bypoll
Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP won the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by 4,500 votes. Muntazir secured 21,576 votes, while turnout was 50.01%. The bypoll was held after Omar Abdullah vacated the seat for Ganderbal.
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir clinched victory in the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, overcoming a strong challenge from ruling National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of nearly 4,500 votes.
According to Election Commission of India data, Muntazir garnered a total of 21,576 votes, while Mehmood followed with 17,098, highlighting a significant win for the opposition PDP.
The bypoll featured a 50.01% voter turnout, initiated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam to focus on his stronghold of Ganderbal, which he secured alongside Budgam in the previous year's assembly elections.
