Left Menu

PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Wins Budgam Assembly Bypoll

Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP won the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by 4,500 votes. Muntazir secured 21,576 votes, while turnout was 50.01%. The bypoll was held after Omar Abdullah vacated the seat for Ganderbal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:06 IST
PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Wins Budgam Assembly Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir clinched victory in the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, overcoming a strong challenge from ruling National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of nearly 4,500 votes.

According to Election Commission of India data, Muntazir garnered a total of 21,576 votes, while Mehmood followed with 17,098, highlighting a significant win for the opposition PDP.

The bypoll featured a 50.01% voter turnout, initiated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam to focus on his stronghold of Ganderbal, which he secured alongside Budgam in the previous year's assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandh...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

 India
3
Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

 Syria
4
Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025