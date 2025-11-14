Left Menu

NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Testament to Governance

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the NDA's victory in Bihar as evidence of public faith in PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. He highlighted the government's achievements in job creation, women's justice, and farmers' income, attributing the win to their commitment to development and governance.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:31 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the NDA's recent electoral victory in Bihar as a reflection of the public's enduring confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Chouhan emphasized that this success marks a triumph of effective governance and developmental progress in the state, acknowledging the people's trust in their leadership. He highlighted the government's achievements in providing new employment opportunities, advocating for women's justice, and boosting farmers' income as pivotal factors.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Bihar, Chouhan stated that their support for the NDA represents an investment in a prosperous future, promising that this win will accelerate the state's developmental strides.

