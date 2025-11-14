Left Menu

Congress Clinches Crucial Jubilee Hills Seat, Strengthens Hold Amidst Political Tensions

The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election bolstered Congress, with candidate V Naveen Yadav seizing victory over rival Maganti Sunitha. Amid strategic efforts led by CM A Revanth Reddy, this triumph increased Congress's tally to 66 in the Assembly despite challenges from BRS and BJP. The result signals potential shifts in Telangana's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:57 IST
  • India

The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election victory has provided a substantial boost for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who approached the poll as a crucial test for both his leadership and the party. Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav won the seat, defeating BRS opponent Maganti Sunitha by a significant margin of 24,729 votes.

This success elevates the Congress's representation in the 119-member Assembly to 66 seats, marking the second by-election win for the party in as many years. The by-election followed the unexpected passing of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year.

In a bid to secure the critical Muslim vote, comprising 25% of the electorate, Congress strategically enlisted support from former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The win underscores a shift in political dynamics, with Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud predicting continued momentum for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

