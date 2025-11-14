Congress Clinches Crucial Jubilee Hills Seat, Strengthens Hold Amidst Political Tensions
The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election bolstered Congress, with candidate V Naveen Yadav seizing victory over rival Maganti Sunitha. Amid strategic efforts led by CM A Revanth Reddy, this triumph increased Congress's tally to 66 in the Assembly despite challenges from BRS and BJP. The result signals potential shifts in Telangana's political landscape.
The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election victory has provided a substantial boost for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who approached the poll as a crucial test for both his leadership and the party. Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav won the seat, defeating BRS opponent Maganti Sunitha by a significant margin of 24,729 votes.
This success elevates the Congress's representation in the 119-member Assembly to 66 seats, marking the second by-election win for the party in as many years. The by-election followed the unexpected passing of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year.
In a bid to secure the critical Muslim vote, comprising 25% of the electorate, Congress strategically enlisted support from former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The win underscores a shift in political dynamics, with Telangana PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud predicting continued momentum for Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
