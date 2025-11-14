Power Struggles: The Internal Rift in the Congress After Bihar Defeat

In the wake of the Congress' severe setback in the Bihar elections, Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Ahmed Patel, pointed fingers at party leaders for their detachment from grassroots issues.

She took to platform X, urging a hard look within the party and questioning the future of loyal workers awaiting success. Meanwhile, NDA appears poised for a decisive victory, largely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

Mumtaz also expressed her disappointment over not being able to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the Bharuch seat was allotted to AAP in a strategic opposition alliance division.

(With inputs from agencies.)