Power Struggles: The Internal Rift in the Congress After Bihar Defeat
Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel, criticizes the party's leadership for their disconnection from ground reality, leading to failures such as the recent Bihar election loss. She urges the party to introspect and questions the rewards given to ineffective leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:11 IST
In the wake of the Congress' severe setback in the Bihar elections, Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Ahmed Patel, pointed fingers at party leaders for their detachment from grassroots issues.
She took to platform X, urging a hard look within the party and questioning the future of loyal workers awaiting success. Meanwhile, NDA appears poised for a decisive victory, largely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.
Mumtaz also expressed her disappointment over not being able to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the Bharuch seat was allotted to AAP in a strategic opposition alliance division.
