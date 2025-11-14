Left Menu

Power Struggles: The Internal Rift in the Congress After Bihar Defeat

Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel, criticizes the party's leadership for their disconnection from ground reality, leading to failures such as the recent Bihar election loss. She urges the party to introspect and questions the rewards given to ineffective leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:11 IST
Power Struggles: The Internal Rift in the Congress After Bihar Defeat
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Congress' severe setback in the Bihar elections, Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Ahmed Patel, pointed fingers at party leaders for their detachment from grassroots issues.

She took to platform X, urging a hard look within the party and questioning the future of loyal workers awaiting success. Meanwhile, NDA appears poised for a decisive victory, largely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

Mumtaz also expressed her disappointment over not being able to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the Bharuch seat was allotted to AAP in a strategic opposition alliance division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Halts Madras HC Order on Entry Fees for Agasthiyar Falls

Supreme Court Halts Madras HC Order on Entry Fees for Agasthiyar Falls

 India
2
Pine Labs IPO Soars: A Successful Market Debut

Pine Labs IPO Soars: A Successful Market Debut

 India
3
Every section of the society has voted for NDA, especially women voters who turned up in huge numbers: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.

Every section of the society has voted for NDA, especially women voters who ...

 India
4
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025