Bihar Elections: NDA's Sweep Signals Congress Downfall Amid Controversial Tactics

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a sweeping victory, securing over 200 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. BJP MP Sambit Patra has critiqued Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attributing his party's consistent electoral setbacks to disrespectful remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patra emphasized that public sentiment in Bihar has retaliated against Congress for derogatory language used against Modi and his mother. He stressed that such comments had cost Congress dearly, echoing the historical defeat post-Gandhi's controversial 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark before the 2019 polls.

The controversy steepened as a viral AI-generated video from Bihar Congress spotlighted PM Modi, paired with offensive undertones, prompting backlash from BJP leaders. Meanwhile, the NDA's latest electoral success is bolstered by alliance partners such as JD(U), LJP(RV), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, marking a decisive stride towards the 2025 elections.