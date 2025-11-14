Jailed Leader Anant Singh Wins Mokama Amidst Political Tumult in Bihar
In a dramatic win, jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh secured the Mokama constituency seat in Bihar, defeating RJD candidate Veena Devi by over 28,000 votes. The political landscape in Bihar sees a strong showing by NDA, while Bihar records its highest voter turnout since 1951.
- Country:
- India
In a startling twist, jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh emerged victorious in the Mokama assembly constituency election in Bihar, defeating his rival Veena Devi of the RJD by a wide margin of 28,206 votes. Singh, who contested from prison, garnered 91,416 votes against Devi's 63,210.
The contest also saw Jan Suraaj Party's Priadarshi Piyush finishing third with 19,365 votes. Anant Singh's victory comes despite being incarcerated following his arrest in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav. Singh, alongside associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, was apprehended prior to the Bihar elections.
Known for its gripping political confrontations, Mokama remains a bastion of power for notable 'strongmen' figures in Bihar. The recent electoral skirmish highlighted the dominance of Anant Singh and opponent Surajbhan Singh. Meanwhile, the NDA's exceeding performance is notable, indicating a potential milestone as they advance towards the 2025 Bihar polls, buoyed by significant contributions from allies like LJP(RV).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anant Singh
- Mokama
- Bihar Elections
- NDA
- Janata Dal United
- RJD
- Veena Devi
- Bahamuli
- Patna
- Chirag Paswan
ALSO READ
INDIA bloc CM face Tejashwi Yadav of RJD retains Raghopur seat, defeating BJP candidate Satish Kumar by 14,532 votes.
LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeats RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan in Mahua by 44,997 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav at third spot.
Congress nominee Md Qamrul Hoda wins Kishanganj by 12,794 votes, RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet bags Bodh Gaya by 881 votes: EC.
JD(U)'s Ram Chandra Sada wins Alauli by 35,732 votes, defeating RJD candidate Rambriksh Sada: EC.
Bihar 2025 Elections: NDA Leads Despite RJD Setbacks