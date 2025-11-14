Left Menu

Jailed Leader Anant Singh Wins Mokama Amidst Political Tumult in Bihar

In a dramatic win, jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh secured the Mokama constituency seat in Bihar, defeating RJD candidate Veena Devi by over 28,000 votes. The political landscape in Bihar sees a strong showing by NDA, while Bihar records its highest voter turnout since 1951.

In a startling twist, jailed Janata Dal (United) leader Anant Singh emerged victorious in the Mokama assembly constituency election in Bihar, defeating his rival Veena Devi of the RJD by a wide margin of 28,206 votes. Singh, who contested from prison, garnered 91,416 votes against Devi's 63,210.

The contest also saw Jan Suraaj Party's Priadarshi Piyush finishing third with 19,365 votes. Anant Singh's victory comes despite being incarcerated following his arrest in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav. Singh, alongside associates Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, was apprehended prior to the Bihar elections.

Known for its gripping political confrontations, Mokama remains a bastion of power for notable 'strongmen' figures in Bihar. The recent electoral skirmish highlighted the dominance of Anant Singh and opponent Surajbhan Singh. Meanwhile, the NDA's exceeding performance is notable, indicating a potential milestone as they advance towards the 2025 Bihar polls, buoyed by significant contributions from allies like LJP(RV).

