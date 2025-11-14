Prashant Kishor's Political Rollercoaster: Predictions, Setbacks and Future Prospects

Prashant Kishor, a celebrated former poll strategist, predicted high stakes for his own Jan Suraaj Party and the regional JD(U) before the Bihar assembly elections. While JD(U)'s performance exceeded expectations, Kishor's fledgling party struggled to make an impact, failing to win any seats.

Kishor's challenges didn't end there. His attempts to establish his political footing through personal marches across Bihar and strategic alliances have yet to bring substantial results. Critics have not held back, questioning his past predictions and strategies.

Despite setbacks, Kishor remains undeterred. He continues to emphasize the vital role of opposition in Indian democracy and is rumored to be exploring new political territories, hinting at larger ambitions that might redefine his political journey.