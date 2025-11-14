Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Political Rollercoaster: Predictions, Setbacks and Future Prospects

Prashant Kishor, a renowned former poll strategist, faced challenges and limited success with his Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar elections. Despite setbacks and criticism for past predictions, Kishor remains focused on the opposition's potential in Indian politics, considering new avenues for his political aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:19 IST
Prashant Kishor
  • India

Prashant Kishor, a celebrated former poll strategist, predicted high stakes for his own Jan Suraaj Party and the regional JD(U) before the Bihar assembly elections. While JD(U)'s performance exceeded expectations, Kishor's fledgling party struggled to make an impact, failing to win any seats.

Kishor's challenges didn't end there. His attempts to establish his political footing through personal marches across Bihar and strategic alliances have yet to bring substantial results. Critics have not held back, questioning his past predictions and strategies.

Despite setbacks, Kishor remains undeterred. He continues to emphasize the vital role of opposition in Indian democracy and is rumored to be exploring new political territories, hinting at larger ambitions that might redefine his political journey.

