Bihar Election Victory: Samrat Choudhary Secures Tarapur
Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister from the BJP, clinched the Tarapur assembly seat with a significant lead, obtaining 1,22,480 votes. His main opponent, Arun Kumar of the RJD, garnered 76,637 votes, while Santosh Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party came third with 3,898 votes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary triumphed in the Tarapur assembly seat elections, winning by a substantial margin of 45,843 votes. Representing the BJP, Choudhary secured a total of 1,22,480 votes.
His nearest contender was Arun Kumar from the RJD, who managed to accumulate 76,637 votes, falling significantly short of Choudhary's tally.
The Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Santosh Kumar Singh, was a distant third, securing only 3,898 votes in the contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
