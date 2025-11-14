Bihar Election Victory: Samrat Choudhary Secures Tarapur

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary triumphed in the Tarapur assembly seat elections, winning by a substantial margin of 45,843 votes. Representing the BJP, Choudhary secured a total of 1,22,480 votes.

His nearest contender was Arun Kumar from the RJD, who managed to accumulate 76,637 votes, falling significantly short of Choudhary's tally.

The Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Santosh Kumar Singh, was a distant third, securing only 3,898 votes in the contest.

