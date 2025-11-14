Left Menu

Bihar Election Victory: Samrat Choudhary Secures Tarapur

Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister from the BJP, clinched the Tarapur assembly seat with a significant lead, obtaining 1,22,480 votes. His main opponent, Arun Kumar of the RJD, garnered 76,637 votes, while Santosh Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party came third with 3,898 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:28 IST
Bihar Election Victory: Samrat Choudhary Secures Tarapur
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary triumphed in the Tarapur assembly seat elections, winning by a substantial margin of 45,843 votes. Representing the BJP, Choudhary secured a total of 1,22,480 votes.

His nearest contender was Arun Kumar from the RJD, who managed to accumulate 76,637 votes, falling significantly short of Choudhary's tally.

The Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Santosh Kumar Singh, was a distant third, securing only 3,898 votes in the contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

 Global
2
Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

 India
3
NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even spare PM Modi's late mother; people gave them befitting reply: Nadda.

Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even sp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025