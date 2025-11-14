Bihar's Resounding Mandate: NDA Secures Landslide Victory
The NDA achieved a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, which is viewed as a clear rejection of jungle raj, corruption, and weak administration. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the trust in development-focused policies, while acknowledging the strong support for leadership under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated a decisive triumph in the Bihar assembly elections, securing victory in nearly 200 of the 243 seats. This win is seen as a strong endorsement of the alliance's governance and development policies.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the people of Bihar for rejecting corruption and weak administration in favor of the NDA's vision for stability and growth. She emphasized the confidence placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, faced a severe setback, barely crossing the 35-seat mark. The outcome highlighted PM Modi's influence and BJP's campaign effectiveness in a highly contested political atmosphere.
