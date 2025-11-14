NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Development and Prosperity

In a resounding endorsement of the National Democratic Alliance's policies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the alliance for its decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

He described this victory as evidence of people's unwavering belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-focused leadership. Adityanath's comprehensive campaign across Bihar highlighted the NDA's governance success both in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The NDA's triumph saw them secure nearly 200 of the 243 legislative seats, with BJP emerging as a dominant force. This victory deals a significant blow to the opposition Mahagathbandhan, struggling to make a mark despite pre-election surveys favoring their candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)