U.S.-Switzerland Forge Influential Trade Pact

The Trump administration has finalized a trade agreement with Switzerland to decrease its U.S. trade surplus by increasing Swiss manufacturing in America. The deal also aims to address pharmaceuticals, gold smelting, and railway equipment. Details will appear on the White House website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, the Trump administration has successfully brokered a trade agreement with Switzerland. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer shared this news with CNBC, revealing that the detailed outline will be available on the White House website later.

The agreement is a strategic move to reduce Switzerland's trade surplus with the United States. As part of this accord, Switzerland will increase its manufacturing presence within U.S. borders. This shift is expected to benefit the American economy significantly.

The deal also strategically targets key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, gold smelting, and railway equipment, indicating a comprehensive approach to enhancing bilateral trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

