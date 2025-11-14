U.S.-Switzerland Forge Influential Trade Pact

In a significant development, the Trump administration has successfully brokered a trade agreement with Switzerland. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer shared this news with CNBC, revealing that the detailed outline will be available on the White House website later.

The agreement is a strategic move to reduce Switzerland's trade surplus with the United States. As part of this accord, Switzerland will increase its manufacturing presence within U.S. borders. This shift is expected to benefit the American economy significantly.

The deal also strategically targets key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, gold smelting, and railway equipment, indicating a comprehensive approach to enhancing bilateral trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)