BJP Triumphs in Nuapada Bypoll as BJD Reflects on Setback

BJP's Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada bypoll in Odisha, defeating both Congress and BJD. This marks a setback for the BJD, which saw a drop in its vote share. BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged supporters to remain steadfast and congratulated the BJP for its victory, hoping for regional development.

Updated: 14-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP celebrated a landslide victory in the Nuapada bypoll in Odisha, with candidate Jay Dholakia securing a decisive win over his competitors. Dholakia, a recent recruit from the BJD, dominated the polls with an impressive margin, claiming 58.27% of the votes.

The result is a significant setback for the BJD, whose vote share plummeted compared to previous elections, relegating them to third place behind the Congress. Despite intensive campaigning by BJD's leader Naveen Patnaik for their candidate Snehangini Chhuria, the party could only manage 18.06% of the votes.

Patnaik, in a social media statement, expressed gratitude to loyal party supporters and extended congratulations to the victorious BJP candidate. He reiterated his commitment to the values of the BJD and assured continued fight for Odisha's people's rights, acknowledging the democratic process's importance.

DevShots

Latest News

