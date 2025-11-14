Bihar Embraces NDA's Tsunami of Good Governance
In Bihar's recent elections, the NDA, led by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, secured a massive victory. This mandate underscores the public's trust in their governance and development policies, rejecting the Mahagathbandhan's past 'jungle raj.' The BJP's success is seen as unprecedented and a testament to Modi's leadership.
In a sweeping victory that has been described as a political 'tsunami,' the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, emerged successful in the Bihar elections. According to BJP president J P Nadda, the people have delivered an unprecedented mandate favoring good governance and development, setting aside the 'jungle raj' associated with the Mahagathbandhan's past.
Throughout the election period, a large voter turnout reflected unwavering support for Modi, with citizens resoundingly rejecting the opposition's past governance models. The resounding victory across various states, including Haryana, Maharashtra, and now Bihar, indicates a solidifying trust in the Prime Minister's leadership, Nadda emphasized while speaking at the party's celebratory event in Delhi.
The BJP claims this historic win in Bihar is a stamp of approval for the 'double engine' administration of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as it promises stability, public welfare, and a roadmap for not just a developed Bihar but a progressively thriving India.
