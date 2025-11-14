Left Menu

AIMIM's Seemanchal Surge in Bihar Elections

The AIMIM party led by Asaduddin Owaisi secured five seats in the Bihar assembly elections. Contesting independently, the party focused on the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region. Owaisi emphasized the need for regional development including education, healthcare, and infrastructure in Seemanchal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:21 IST
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) captured five seats in the Bihar assembly elections according to results released on Friday, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

In a strong showing, the AIMIM competed in 29 out of 243 assembly seats, focusing largely on the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, where it contested 24 seats.

Winning candidates included Akhtarul Iman from Amour, Md Sarawar Alam from Kochadhaman, Ghulam Sarwar from Baisi, Mohammad Murshid Alam from Jokihat, and Md Tauseef Alam from Bahadurganj. Owaisi, speaking from Hyderabad, emphasized the need for development in Seemanchal focusing on health, education, and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

