AIMIM's Seemanchal Surge in Bihar Elections

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) captured five seats in the Bihar assembly elections according to results released on Friday, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

In a strong showing, the AIMIM competed in 29 out of 243 assembly seats, focusing largely on the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, where it contested 24 seats.

Winning candidates included Akhtarul Iman from Amour, Md Sarawar Alam from Kochadhaman, Ghulam Sarwar from Baisi, Mohammad Murshid Alam from Jokihat, and Md Tauseef Alam from Bahadurganj. Owaisi, speaking from Hyderabad, emphasized the need for development in Seemanchal focusing on health, education, and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)