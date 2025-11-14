Left Menu

Swiss Investment Boom: $200 Billion in the US by 2028

Swiss companies plan to invest $200 billion in the United States by 2028, following a tariff reduction deal. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin confirms that Switzerland maintained its sovereignty without concessions affecting sanctions or controls.

  • Switzerland

Swiss companies are gearing up for a massive investment surge in the United States, planning to inject $200 billion by 2028. This move follows a significant agreement between the two nations, which will see tariffs reduced to 15%, announced Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.

Parmelin assured at a press conference that Switzerland's sovereignty remains intact. The country made no concessions in negotiations that might compromise its neutrality, particularly regarding sanctions or investment controls.

This strategic decision marks a pivotal economic collaboration between Switzerland and the United States, promising to reshape business dynamics and enhance bilateral relations over the coming years.

