Swiss Investment Boom: $200 Billion in the US by 2028
Swiss companies plan to invest $200 billion in the United States by 2028, following a tariff reduction deal. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin confirms that Switzerland maintained its sovereignty without concessions affecting sanctions or controls.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Swiss companies are gearing up for a massive investment surge in the United States, planning to inject $200 billion by 2028. This move follows a significant agreement between the two nations, which will see tariffs reduced to 15%, announced Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.
Parmelin assured at a press conference that Switzerland's sovereignty remains intact. The country made no concessions in negotiations that might compromise its neutrality, particularly regarding sanctions or investment controls.
This strategic decision marks a pivotal economic collaboration between Switzerland and the United States, promising to reshape business dynamics and enhance bilateral relations over the coming years.
ALSO READ
Swiss-US Tariff Reduction Marks Diplomatic Milestone
China Calls Out Japan, Asserts Sovereignty Over Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Swiss-U.S. Trade Negotiations Enter Final Stage: Potential Tariff Reduction on Horizon
Promising Progress: U.S.-Swiss Trade Talks Aim for Tariff Reductions
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy