Karra Accuses Modi Government of Compromise Over Statehood and Sovereignty

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra launched a scathing criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of disenfranchising the Union Territory's citizens by denying statehood.

Speaking at a rally in Jammu, Karra alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking orders from Donald Trump, compromising India's sovereignty for the first time since independence.

Karra further criticized the Indo-US trade agreement, arguing it harms India's economic interests and burdens citizens with higher prices on essentials. He urged the BJP to fulfill promises made to Jammu and Kashmir's electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)