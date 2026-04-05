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Karra Accuses Modi Government of Compromise Over Statehood and Sovereignty

Tariq Hameed Karra slammed the BJP-led central government for treating Jammu and Kashmir residents as 'second-class citizens' by denying statehood. He accused Modi of being influenced by Donald Trump and compromising India's sovereignty. Karra also criticized the trade deal with the US as detrimental to India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:22 IST
Karra Accuses Modi Government of Compromise Over Statehood and Sovereignty
Tariq Hameed Karra
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra launched a scathing criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of disenfranchising the Union Territory's citizens by denying statehood.

Speaking at a rally in Jammu, Karra alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking orders from Donald Trump, compromising India's sovereignty for the first time since independence.

Karra further criticized the Indo-US trade agreement, arguing it harms India's economic interests and burdens citizens with higher prices on essentials. He urged the BJP to fulfill promises made to Jammu and Kashmir's electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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