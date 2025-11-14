Congress Faces Major Setback in Bihar Elections

The Congress experienced a major setback in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, managing to secure only six seats out of the 61 it contested. This outcome highlights the party's struggles in the state.

Notably, the party's state unit president Rajesh Kumar faced defeat at the Kutumba seat. Additionally, the outgoing assembly's legislature party leader, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was unseated by JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami in a heated contest at the Kadwa seat, losing by a margin of 18,368 votes.

Despite the overall disappointing results, six Congress candidates emerged victorious. These included Surendra Prasad from Valmiki Nagar, Abhisekh Ranjan from Chanpatia, Manoj Bishwas from Forbesganj, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Mohd. Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, and Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari. Their wins offer a glimmer of hope for the party amidst the crushing defeat.