Trump's Call for DOJ Investigation into Epstein's Ties Sparks Debate

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has requested the Department of Justice to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's controversial connections with key Democrats and financial giant JPMorgan. This request follows a slew of documents that have intensified the scrutiny of Trump's own associations with Epstein.

Trump asserted that Epstein was primarily a Democratic issue and urged against implicating him in the scandal. With a robust declaration on social media, Trump distanced himself from ongoing concerns about Epstein, focusing instead on his presidential duties. JPMorgan clarified its past disengagement from Epstein with a stringent statement.

The controversial revelations prompted Trump to highlight his severed ties with Epstein before the latter's 2008 conviction. Previous social connections between Epstein and public figures, combined with JPMorgan's multi-million-dollar settlement with victims, exacerbate the scandal. Nevertheless, a recent poll reveals a divided opinion on Trump's management of the Epstein files.

(With inputs from agencies.)