Left Menu

Trump's Call for DOJ Investigation into Epstein's Ties Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump urged the DOJ to look into Jeffrey Epstein's associations with public figures like Bill Clinton and business entities such as JPMorgan. Released documents have fueled further scrutiny. Despite denials of wrongdoing, the ties between these figures and Epstein are under heavy examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:00 IST
Trump's Call for DOJ Investigation into Epstein's Ties Sparks Debate
Donald Trump

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has requested the Department of Justice to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's controversial connections with key Democrats and financial giant JPMorgan. This request follows a slew of documents that have intensified the scrutiny of Trump's own associations with Epstein.

Trump asserted that Epstein was primarily a Democratic issue and urged against implicating him in the scandal. With a robust declaration on social media, Trump distanced himself from ongoing concerns about Epstein, focusing instead on his presidential duties. JPMorgan clarified its past disengagement from Epstein with a stringent statement.

The controversial revelations prompted Trump to highlight his severed ties with Epstein before the latter's 2008 conviction. Previous social connections between Epstein and public figures, combined with JPMorgan's multi-million-dollar settlement with victims, exacerbate the scandal. Nevertheless, a recent poll reveals a divided opinion on Trump's management of the Epstein files.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

 Sweden
2
Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till November 28

Software Engineer's Arrest Exposes Al-Qaeda Links: Judicial Custody till Nov...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

 Global
4
Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

Walmart CEO Transition: A New Era Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025