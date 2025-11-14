Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Set for Fifth Term: NDA's Dominance Continues in Bihar Elections

Nitish Kumar is on track for a fifth term as Bihar Chief Minister with the NDA leading in over 200 seats, thanks to robust support from women voters and a strategy capitalizing on anti-corruption and development agendas. Key alliances have bolstered BJP-JD(U) efforts to consolidate community votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:16 IST
Nitish Kumar Set for Fifth Term: NDA's Dominance Continues in Bihar Elections
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar is poised to secure a fifth term as Bihar's Chief Minister, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showing a strong lead in the state assembly elections. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the NDA is ahead in over 200 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

The victory can be attributed to multiple factors, including the consolidation of votes and a significant boost from women voters. In the recent two-phase elections, women not only outnumbered male voters but also registered a historic turnout, with 71.6% of women voting compared to 62.8% of men.

The NDA's strategy has relied heavily on Nitish Kumar's clean image, contrasting sharply with the corruption cases facing the opposition RJD, notably those involving its chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. This message resonated with voters, supported by strategic alliances with key regional parties that have consolidated community votes across Bihar.

TRENDING

1
NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Political Earthquake

NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Political Earthquake

 India
2
Pakistan Clinches ODI Series in Tense Showdown Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Clinches ODI Series in Tense Showdown Against Sri Lanka

 Global
3
Delhi Liquor Scandal: Refilled Bottles Spark Government Advisory

Delhi Liquor Scandal: Refilled Bottles Spark Government Advisory

 India
4
Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Sing...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025