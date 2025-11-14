Nitish Kumar Set for Fifth Term: NDA's Dominance Continues in Bihar Elections

Nitish Kumar is poised to secure a fifth term as Bihar's Chief Minister, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showing a strong lead in the state assembly elections. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the NDA is ahead in over 200 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

The victory can be attributed to multiple factors, including the consolidation of votes and a significant boost from women voters. In the recent two-phase elections, women not only outnumbered male voters but also registered a historic turnout, with 71.6% of women voting compared to 62.8% of men.

The NDA's strategy has relied heavily on Nitish Kumar's clean image, contrasting sharply with the corruption cases facing the opposition RJD, notably those involving its chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. This message resonated with voters, supported by strategic alliances with key regional parties that have consolidated community votes across Bihar.