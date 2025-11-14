Left Menu

Devyani Rana Leads BJP to Victory in Nagrota By-Election

Devyani Rana, daughter of the late Devender Singh Rana, led the BJP to a significant win in the Nagrota assembly constituency by-poll in Jammu and Kashmir. She defeated rivals from JKNPP and the National Conference. A University of California graduate, Rana aims to bring a fresh approach to local politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a resounding victory in the Nagrota assembly constituency by-election in Jammu and Kashmir, with Devyani Rana securing a decisive win by a margin of 24,647 votes.

Devyani, a 30-year-old graduate of the University of California, retained the seat that was previously held by her late father, Devender Singh Rana, who had a notable legacy in the region. Her closest competitor was Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, who trailed with 17,703 votes.

The win was not only a political achievement but also a tribute to her father's memory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters, while Devyani pledged to introduce a professional approach to governance and uphold the party's tenets of service and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

