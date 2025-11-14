Devyani Rana Leads BJP to Victory in Nagrota By-Election
Devyani Rana, daughter of the late Devender Singh Rana, led the BJP to a significant win in the Nagrota assembly constituency by-poll in Jammu and Kashmir. She defeated rivals from JKNPP and the National Conference. A University of California graduate, Rana aims to bring a fresh approach to local politics.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a resounding victory in the Nagrota assembly constituency by-election in Jammu and Kashmir, with Devyani Rana securing a decisive win by a margin of 24,647 votes.
Devyani, a 30-year-old graduate of the University of California, retained the seat that was previously held by her late father, Devender Singh Rana, who had a notable legacy in the region. Her closest competitor was Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, who trailed with 17,703 votes.
The win was not only a political achievement but also a tribute to her father's memory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the voters, while Devyani pledged to introduce a professional approach to governance and uphold the party's tenets of service and integrity.
