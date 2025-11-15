Left Menu

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are reportedly preparing to sign economic and defense agreements that would enable Saudi Arabia to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets. The agreements are anticipated during the crown prince’s visit to the White House next Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 01:01 IST
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to finalize a deal on F-35 stealth fighter jets during the crown prince's upcoming visit to the White House. The Bloomberg News, citing a White House official, reported the possibility of economic and defense agreements being signed.

If successful, this deal would mark a significant development in U.S.-Saudi relations, especially in terms of defense cooperation. The F-35 jets are among the most advanced in military aviation, symbolizing a strategic partnership between the two nations.

Reuters, however, was unable to independently verify the Bloomberg report. Confirmation or details of the agreements are yet to be officially announced by either party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

 Global
2
Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

 India
4
Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025