U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to finalize a deal on F-35 stealth fighter jets during the crown prince's upcoming visit to the White House. The Bloomberg News, citing a White House official, reported the possibility of economic and defense agreements being signed.

If successful, this deal would mark a significant development in U.S.-Saudi relations, especially in terms of defense cooperation. The F-35 jets are among the most advanced in military aviation, symbolizing a strategic partnership between the two nations.

Reuters, however, was unable to independently verify the Bloomberg report. Confirmation or details of the agreements are yet to be officially announced by either party.

(With inputs from agencies.)