Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown: Eduardo Bolsonaro Faces Trial Amid Coup Plot Allegations

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, faces trial by Brazil's Supreme Court. He allegedly sought help from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt criminal proceedings against his father in a coup plot case. Eduardo tried to use U.S. tariffs as leverage in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:16 IST
Supreme Court Showdown: Eduardo Bolsonaro Faces Trial Amid Coup Plot Allegations

In a significant legal development, Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is set to face trial in Brazil's Supreme Court. The charges stem from allegations that he sought assistance from U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in his father's legal troubles.

Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Flavio Dino, and Cristiano Zanin agreed to proceed with the charges of coercion filed by Brazil's Prosecutor General. This move follows Jair Bolsonaro's conviction and 27-year sentence over a coup plot related to the 2022 presidential election results.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who recently relocated to the U.S., claims his actions intended to challenge the Brazilian Supreme Court's handling of the case rather than to seek his father's acquittal. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed the case against the Bolsonaros as a 'witch hunt.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Conflicts and Environmental Challenges: A Look into Today's Pressing World Events

Global Conflicts and Environmental Challenges: A Look into Today's Pressing ...

 Global
2
Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports Highlights

Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports H...

 Global
3
Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

 Global
4
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025