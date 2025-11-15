Supreme Court Showdown: Eduardo Bolsonaro Faces Trial Amid Coup Plot Allegations

In a significant legal development, Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is set to face trial in Brazil's Supreme Court. The charges stem from allegations that he sought assistance from U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in his father's legal troubles.

Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Flavio Dino, and Cristiano Zanin agreed to proceed with the charges of coercion filed by Brazil's Prosecutor General. This move follows Jair Bolsonaro's conviction and 27-year sentence over a coup plot related to the 2022 presidential election results.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, who recently relocated to the U.S., claims his actions intended to challenge the Brazilian Supreme Court's handling of the case rather than to seek his father's acquittal. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed the case against the Bolsonaros as a 'witch hunt.'

