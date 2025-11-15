Supreme Court Showdown: Eduardo Bolsonaro Faces Trial Amid Coup Plot Allegations
Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, faces trial by Brazil's Supreme Court. He allegedly sought help from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt criminal proceedings against his father in a coup plot case. Eduardo tried to use U.S. tariffs as leverage in the matter.
In a significant legal development, Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is set to face trial in Brazil's Supreme Court. The charges stem from allegations that he sought assistance from U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in his father's legal troubles.
Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Flavio Dino, and Cristiano Zanin agreed to proceed with the charges of coercion filed by Brazil's Prosecutor General. This move follows Jair Bolsonaro's conviction and 27-year sentence over a coup plot related to the 2022 presidential election results.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, who recently relocated to the U.S., claims his actions intended to challenge the Brazilian Supreme Court's handling of the case rather than to seek his father's acquittal. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed the case against the Bolsonaros as a 'witch hunt.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eduardo Bolsonaro
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
- Supreme Court
- Trump
- coup plot
- trial
- coercion
- tariffs
- justice
ALSO READ
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms
Justice Department Under Pressure: Trump Targets Epstein's Ties with Clinton, JPMorgan
Trump Reverses Course: Tariff Rollback to Ease Grocery Prices
Trump Lifts Tariffs on Key Commodities Amid Economic Pressures
Political Web: Investigating Epstein's Ties with Trump's Political Foes