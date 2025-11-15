Stalin's Stance: Lessons from Bihar's Election Outcome

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his congratulations to JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar for his substantial victory in the Bihar elections, expressing optimism for Kumar's potential to meet public expectations.

Stalin also commended RJD's Tejashwi Yadhav for his relentless campaigning efforts. The Chief Minister highlighted that the election reflected key political elements such as welfare delivery and strategic messaging.

Stalin criticized the Election Commission of India, stating that its reputation had deteriorated. He called for a robust and unbiased election body, suggesting that a credible Election Commission should earn the trust of all electoral participants.

