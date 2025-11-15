Trump Withdraws Endorsement of Greene Amid Growing Rift

President Donald Trump has made an unexpected move by retracting his endorsement of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. This comes after Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump, expressed criticism of his agenda, highlighting a significant fracture in their alliance.

On Friday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support, accusing Greene of constant complaints. The fallout began when Trump shared polling data suggesting that Greene's chances in upcoming elections were slim without his backing, which he declared he would not provide.

Greene responded to Trump's remarks by accusing him of lying and trying to intimidate fellow Republicans. She also criticized Trump's reluctance to release files on the Jeffrey Epstein case and his focus on foreign policy over domestic issues. Despite speculations, Greene dismissed notions of a 2028 presidential aspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)