Trump Withdraws Endorsement of Greene Amid Growing Rift

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing her recent criticisms of his agenda. Greene, known for her support of Trump, has taken contrasting positions on various policies. The rift deepens as Greene calls for transparency regarding the Epstein files and criticizes Trump's policy focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:22 IST
President Donald Trump has made an unexpected move by retracting his endorsement of Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. This comes after Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump, expressed criticism of his agenda, highlighting a significant fracture in their alliance.

On Friday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support, accusing Greene of constant complaints. The fallout began when Trump shared polling data suggesting that Greene's chances in upcoming elections were slim without his backing, which he declared he would not provide.

Greene responded to Trump's remarks by accusing him of lying and trying to intimidate fellow Republicans. She also criticized Trump's reluctance to release files on the Jeffrey Epstein case and his focus on foreign policy over domestic issues. Despite speculations, Greene dismissed notions of a 2028 presidential aspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

