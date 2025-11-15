Bihar Election Results: NDA's Resounding Victory and Opposition's Struggle
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) claimed a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, overcoming the opposition Mahagathbandhan with a strong majority. BJP emerged as the largest party, supported by allies like JD(U). The opposition faces setbacks and plans to analyze their defeat.
In a remarkable triumph, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the Bihar Assembly elections, consolidating its dominant position with an emphatic majority. Supriya Sule of NCP-SCP acknowledged the opposition's defeat, pledging to scrutinize their performance. The NDA alliance, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a commanding victory, with BJP alone clinching 89 seats and its ally, Janata Dal (United), capturing 85 seats.
Other coalition partners also contributed significantly to the landslide win, reinforcing their dominance in the state. Despite high hopes, the Mahagathbandhan, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Indian National Congress, faced significant losses. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, anticipated to make a notable electoral debut, could not secure any seats.
The NDA's stellar performance resulted in winning 202 of the 243 available seats, marking the second time they have surpassed the 200-mark in assembly polls. This victory comes amidst an impressive 67.13% voter turnout across two election phases, with female participation notably surpassing male voters.
