Bihar Elections: BJP Triumphs, VHP Cites Decline in Muslim Vote Bank Influence

The VHP's Alok Kumar remarked that the Bihar Assembly election results reveal a shift in voting patterns, diminishing the impact of the Muslim vote bank. The success of the NDA, largely due to the BJP's performance, highlights a trend towards prioritizing development and governance over communal vote consolidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:37 IST
VHP international working president Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president, Alok Kumar, commented on the outcome of the recent Bihar Assembly Elections, stating that the results demonstrate a shift in voters' behavior. He argued that the long-held perception of a consolidated Muslim vote bank exerting considerable influence on election results appears to be diminishing.

In an interview with ANI, Kumar accused the Mahagathbandhan alliance of attempting to secure votes through communal consolidation, emphasizing the weakening effect of the Muslim vote bank over several recent elections. He hailed this development as a positive sign for democratic politics, pointing to voters' preference for development and good governance.

The election results saw the NDA achieving a decisive victory, with the BJP taking the lead by securing 89 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United)'s 85 seats. Despite extensive campaigning by Jan Suraaj, hoping for a strong debut, the Mahagathbandhan suffered significant losses, marking the NDA's dominance in Bihar's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

