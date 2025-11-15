Left Menu

Reviving the Legacy: Honoring Tribal Heroes in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlights the role of tribal warriors in resisting British rule. By commemorating tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Yadav emphasizes BJP's commitment to honoring tribal history, contrasting Congress's neglect post-Independence. He unveils development plans, urging tribal youth contributions to regional progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alirajpur | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:26 IST
Reviving the Legacy: Honoring Tribal Heroes in Madhya Pradesh
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the pivotal role played by tribal warriors in defying British colonial rule during a public event on Saturday. The event was held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Alirajpur, a region with a significant tribal population.

Yadav accused the Congress of sidelining the contributions of tribal revolutionaries after India achieved Independence. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for reviving this overlooked legacy across India. The Chief Minister used the occasion to criticize Congress's performance in the recent Bihar assembly polls and touted BJP's electoral success.

Besides paying homage to tribal heroes, Yadav announced several development initiatives, including subsidies for farmers and infrastructure upgrades. He also inaugurated projects and unveiled statues in honor of Birsa Munda and Chittu Singh Kirad, urging tribal youth to follow their pioneering spirit for state progress.

TRENDING

1
School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

 India
2
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
3
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
4
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025