Reviving the Legacy: Honoring Tribal Heroes in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the pivotal role played by tribal warriors in defying British colonial rule during a public event on Saturday. The event was held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Alirajpur, a region with a significant tribal population.

Yadav accused the Congress of sidelining the contributions of tribal revolutionaries after India achieved Independence. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for reviving this overlooked legacy across India. The Chief Minister used the occasion to criticize Congress's performance in the recent Bihar assembly polls and touted BJP's electoral success.

Besides paying homage to tribal heroes, Yadav announced several development initiatives, including subsidies for farmers and infrastructure upgrades. He also inaugurated projects and unveiled statues in honor of Birsa Munda and Chittu Singh Kirad, urging tribal youth to follow their pioneering spirit for state progress.