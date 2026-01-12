Left Menu

Kerala CM Leads Fiery Satyagraha Against BJP-Led Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spearheaded a Satyagraha protest against the BJP-led central government, alleging political bias and financial deprivation. The protest, attended by cabinet ministers and senior leaders, highlighted the Centre's alleged obstruction of Kerala's progress and rights, urging unity for the state's rightful claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:56 IST
Kerala CM Leads Fiery Satyagraha Against BJP-Led Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took charge of a vociferous Satyagraha protest against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of deliberate political vengeance and bias in withholding financial allocations due to the state.

The protest, which started at the Martyrs' Memorial in Palayam, witnessed significant participation from cabinet ministers, MLAs, and senior political leaders. Addressing the crowd, Vijayan accused the Centre of erecting artificial barriers to halt Kerala's development strides across various sectors.

He further claimed that the federal government was attempting to strip Kerala of its constitutionally assured rights and urged the people to rally together to claim what rightfully belongs to them. Vijayan also criticized the Congress-led UDF for allegedly siding with the BJP in this dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India
2
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
3
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
4
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026