Kerala CM Leads Fiery Satyagraha Against BJP-Led Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took charge of a vociferous Satyagraha protest against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of deliberate political vengeance and bias in withholding financial allocations due to the state.

The protest, which started at the Martyrs' Memorial in Palayam, witnessed significant participation from cabinet ministers, MLAs, and senior political leaders. Addressing the crowd, Vijayan accused the Centre of erecting artificial barriers to halt Kerala's development strides across various sectors.

He further claimed that the federal government was attempting to strip Kerala of its constitutionally assured rights and urged the people to rally together to claim what rightfully belongs to them. Vijayan also criticized the Congress-led UDF for allegedly siding with the BJP in this dispute.

