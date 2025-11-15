Bihar Election Turmoil: Allegations of Manipulation and Electoral Misuse

M.V. Govindan, the CPI(M) Kerala state secretary, accused Congress of failing to maintain a united secular front against the BJP in the recent Bihar elections.

Addressing reporters, Govindan cited 'targeted deletion' of votes and alleged manipulation by the Election Commission, contributing to the opposition's defeat.

He revealed plans for CPI(M) and Kerala to challenge the hasty electoral roll revision in the Supreme Court, while preparing to address communalism in the forthcoming local body elections.

