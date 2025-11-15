Left Menu

Bihar Election Turmoil: Allegations of Manipulation and Electoral Misuse

CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M.V. Govindan accused Congress of failing to maintain a secular alliance in the Bihar elections. He alleged electoral manipulation by the BJP with Election Commission collaboration. Both Kerala and CPI(M) will challenge the election roll revision process. Meanwhile, they aim to tackle communalism in upcoming local polls.

Updated: 15-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:41 IST
M.V. Govindan, the CPI(M) Kerala state secretary, accused Congress of failing to maintain a united secular front against the BJP in the recent Bihar elections.

Addressing reporters, Govindan cited 'targeted deletion' of votes and alleged manipulation by the Election Commission, contributing to the opposition's defeat.

He revealed plans for CPI(M) and Kerala to challenge the hasty electoral roll revision in the Supreme Court, while preparing to address communalism in the forthcoming local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

