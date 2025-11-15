Left Menu

Rohini Acharya's Political Exit: A Family Drama Unfolds

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, announced her departure from politics and family ties post the Bihar assembly poll defeat. In a cryptic online post, she referenced influence from Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both connected to her political family background. Meanwhile, NDA's electoral success reaffirms its dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:59 IST
Rohini Acharya's Political Exit: A Family Drama Unfolds
Rohini Acharya
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events following the Bihar assembly election results, Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, has declared her exit from politics, as well as a severance of family ties. Her announcement, made on social media, cited guidance from Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both influential figures in her circles.

Although the specifics of their advice remain unclear, Acharya's decision marks a significant moment, especially after her past involvement in politics, including an unsuccessful bid in the Lok Sabha elections. She previously drew attention for donating a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad.

This political shake-up comes on the heels of a decisive victory for the ruling NDA in Bihar's assembly elections, with the BJP and JD(U) achieving impressive success rates. The outcome underscores the enduring appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among the voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

 India
2
Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

 Global
3
Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

 India
4
South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025