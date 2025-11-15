Rohini Acharya's Political Exit: A Family Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events following the Bihar assembly election results, Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, has declared her exit from politics, as well as a severance of family ties. Her announcement, made on social media, cited guidance from Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both influential figures in her circles.

Although the specifics of their advice remain unclear, Acharya's decision marks a significant moment, especially after her past involvement in politics, including an unsuccessful bid in the Lok Sabha elections. She previously drew attention for donating a kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad.

This political shake-up comes on the heels of a decisive victory for the ruling NDA in Bihar's assembly elections, with the BJP and JD(U) achieving impressive success rates. The outcome underscores the enduring appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among the voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)