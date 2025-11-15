Left Menu

Bengal Resists BJP's Politics: Trinamool MP's Defiant Stand

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose asserted that West Bengal will reject BJP's political tactics, countering PM Modi's claim of a future win in the state. Emphasizing the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee, Ghose highlighted ongoing efforts in women's empowerment and accused the Centre of unfair treatment towards Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:00 IST
Bengal Resists BJP's Politics: Trinamool MP's Defiant Stand
Sagarika Ghose
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has firmly stated that West Bengal will not accept the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political strategies, contradicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertions of a forthcoming victory in the state.

Ghose lauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a leader dedicated to the public, criticizing Modi's approach as being detached from the grassroots. She underscored the state's commitment to women's empowerment through schemes like Kanyashree, insisting these are not mere election-time gestures.

Accusing the central government of withholding state dues, Ghose charged the BJP with undermining federal norms and mistreating Bengali speakers. She vowed that Bengal, proud of its rich cultural heritage, will stand firm against BJP's divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

 India
2
Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

 Global
3
Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

 India
4
South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025