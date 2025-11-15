Bengal Resists BJP's Politics: Trinamool MP's Defiant Stand

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose has firmly stated that West Bengal will not accept the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political strategies, contradicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertions of a forthcoming victory in the state.

Ghose lauded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a leader dedicated to the public, criticizing Modi's approach as being detached from the grassroots. She underscored the state's commitment to women's empowerment through schemes like Kanyashree, insisting these are not mere election-time gestures.

Accusing the central government of withholding state dues, Ghose charged the BJP with undermining federal norms and mistreating Bengali speakers. She vowed that Bengal, proud of its rich cultural heritage, will stand firm against BJP's divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)