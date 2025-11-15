Congress Resilience: A Tale of Ideological Survival
Congress continues to maintain its relevance despite electoral setbacks, as reiterated by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. Despite defeats in Bihar and past challenges, the party remains strong due to its enduring ideology. Maharashtra leaders urge workers to prepare for upcoming elections with renewed vigor under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
Despite recent electoral setbacks, the Congress Party remains a significant force in Indian politics, according to senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. During a daylong meeting, Chennithala emphasized the party's resilience, recalling past struggles during Indira and Rajiv Gandhi's eras.
Chennithala asserted that Congress's ideology continues to resonate with the public, dismissing claims of its decline. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, sweeping over 200 seats.
Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Harshavardhan Sapkal, encouraged party workers not to be disheartened by the Bihar results, urging them to focus on upcoming municipal elections. Guided by Rahul Gandhi's vision, Congress aims to protect the Constitution and maintain a fighting spirit.
