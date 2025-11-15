Congress Resilience: A Tale of Ideological Survival

Despite recent electoral setbacks, the Congress Party remains a significant force in Indian politics, according to senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. During a daylong meeting, Chennithala emphasized the party's resilience, recalling past struggles during Indira and Rajiv Gandhi's eras.

Chennithala asserted that Congress's ideology continues to resonate with the public, dismissing claims of its decline. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, sweeping over 200 seats.

Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Harshavardhan Sapkal, encouraged party workers not to be disheartened by the Bihar results, urging them to focus on upcoming municipal elections. Guided by Rahul Gandhi's vision, Congress aims to protect the Constitution and maintain a fighting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)