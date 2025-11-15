Left Menu

Congress Resilience: A Tale of Ideological Survival

Congress continues to maintain its relevance despite electoral setbacks, as reiterated by senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. Despite defeats in Bihar and past challenges, the party remains strong due to its enduring ideology. Maharashtra leaders urge workers to prepare for upcoming elections with renewed vigor under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:02 IST
Congress Resilience: A Tale of Ideological Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite recent electoral setbacks, the Congress Party remains a significant force in Indian politics, according to senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. During a daylong meeting, Chennithala emphasized the party's resilience, recalling past struggles during Indira and Rajiv Gandhi's eras.

Chennithala asserted that Congress's ideology continues to resonate with the public, dismissing claims of its decline. Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, sweeping over 200 seats.

Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Harshavardhan Sapkal, encouraged party workers not to be disheartened by the Bihar results, urging them to focus on upcoming municipal elections. Guided by Rahul Gandhi's vision, Congress aims to protect the Constitution and maintain a fighting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
2
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India
3
India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

India Emerges as a Global Hub for Homoeopathic Medicine

 India
4
Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025