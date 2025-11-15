Left Menu

Bihar Election: A Tale of Confusion and Mismanagement

The Bihar election faced chaos and mismanagement, according to TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai. He highlighted that while their vote bank remained steady, the NDA benefitted from monetary incentives provided to households. Despite not losing much support, an analysis of the situation is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's recent election was marred by confusion and mismanagement, as noted by TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday.

Despite maintaining their vote bank, Selvaperunthagai observed that NDA gained an edge by offering Rs 10,000 to each household, slightly shifting the electoral balance in their favor.

Selvaperunthagai stressed that although the RJD's vote share decreased only marginally, the BJP saw just a one percent increase in support. Further analysis will be conducted, and a statement is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

