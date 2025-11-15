Left Menu

Critical Talks at Northern Zonal Council Meeting Amid Security Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad. Key discussions will focus on state coordination, water sharing, and development, especially significant following recent security threats. The council aims to enhance cooperation on socioeconomic matters under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad this Monday, according to officials. This gathering will bring together key figures, including chief ministers from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, along with lieutenant governors from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The meeting's agenda will cover crucial topics such as inter-state coordination, water sharing, and developmental efforts, officials revealed on Saturday. This session holds additional gravity following the recent dismantling of a 'white-collar' terror module linked to a significant explosive seizure in Faridabad.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, zonal councils have evolved from advisory entities to action-oriented platforms, playing a vital role in national development and security. Northern Zonal Council, representing a substantial part of India's territory and food grain output, is pivotal for addressing complex regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

