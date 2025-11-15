YSRCP Accuses TDP of Office Attack: A Blow to Democracy?

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leveled serious allegations against TDP leaders and followers of local MLA N Balakrishna, accusing them of ransacking the opposition party's office in Hindupur, Sri Sathyasai district, on Saturday.

Reddy shared a video of the purported incident, describing it as a violent attack and a direct assault on democracy. He condemned the act and criticized the police for their alleged inaction, claiming it reveals a misuse of law enforcement under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's political agenda.

YSRCP district president Ushashri Charan emphasized that the party will not bow to violence and threats. However, the TDP has yet to respond to these claims.