YSRCP Accuses TDP of Office Attack: A Blow to Democracy?
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses TDP and Balakrishna's followers of attacking the YSRCP office in Hindupur. Reddy claims this act is an assault on democracy and criticizes police inaction. Ushashri Charan asserts YSRCP won't be intimidated as the TDP remains silent.
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy leveled serious allegations against TDP leaders and followers of local MLA N Balakrishna, accusing them of ransacking the opposition party's office in Hindupur, Sri Sathyasai district, on Saturday.
Reddy shared a video of the purported incident, describing it as a violent attack and a direct assault on democracy. He condemned the act and criticized the police for their alleged inaction, claiming it reveals a misuse of law enforcement under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's political agenda.
YSRCP district president Ushashri Charan emphasized that the party will not bow to violence and threats. However, the TDP has yet to respond to these claims.
