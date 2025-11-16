Left Menu

Greene Accuses Trump of Endangering Her with Rhetoric

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Donald Trump's criticism has endangered her, citing increased threats against her. Greene, once a Trump ally, now faces his verbal attacks, calling her a 'lightweight' and 'traitor.' Many see this as Trump's push to influence Republican dynamics ahead of potential legislative moves.

Updated: 16-11-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:25 IST
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms have endangered her life. The accusations center on Trump's social media posts, which have sparked threats against Greene, a former ally of the President now at odds with him.

In a social media post, Greene described receiving warnings from private security firms about threats following Trump's aggressive rhetoric. She compared her situation to the fear and intimidation felt by Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

Trump's backlash is part of a broader political strategy, urging conservatives to consider a challenger to Greene. His remarks underscore tensions as Greene sides with Democrats on releasing files related to Epstein.

